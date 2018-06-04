BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Canon has killed off its very last film camera

The Canon EOS-1V is no longer for sale, marking the end of an era.

Credit: Wikipedia
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

One of the last remaining vestiges of the film camera era is drawing to a close soon, with Canon announcing that it will be ending sales of its last film camera: the EOS-1V.

The EOS-1V was released back in the year 2000, and it served as a template for the EOS-1D, the company's first truly professional-grade digital SLR. The EOS-1V remained technically quite advanced for over a decade, with the ability to shoot at up to 10 frames per second—something professional-grade DSLRs wouldn't accomplish for some time.

Still, the writing has been on the wall for years; Canon stopped production of the EOS-1V back in 2010, letting stocks wind down over time. Used models have been available for a little under $500 for most of the past few years as well, though the recent news has caused prices to shoot up slightly.

Canon says it will continue to support EOS-1V owners through authorized repairs until 2025, but warns that it may deny repair requests after 2020 if it runs out of certain parts.

Film may be enjoying something of a moment thanks to fun instant film cameras like the Fujifilm Instax, but that hasn't extended to full-size 35mm film cameras. It's hardly surprising, of course—digital is just too good and too convenient—but it's the end of an era nonetheless.

